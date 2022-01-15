Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 42.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 62,006 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $729,591,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,383,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,074,000 after purchasing an additional 314,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

APTV opened at $152.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.