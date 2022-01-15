Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.48% of CarGurus worth $17,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 234,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 32,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $31.94 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,013 shares of company stock valued at $19,011,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

