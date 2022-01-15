Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $18,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anthem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $452.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.86. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.29.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

