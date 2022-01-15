Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $13.06 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 711.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESS opened at $343.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.19 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.61.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

