Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 12,300 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $166.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.86 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

