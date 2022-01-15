Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 760,000 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 858.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 848,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $16,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 568,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,033,000 after buying an additional 146,132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after buying an additional 2,862,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 724,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 124,725 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

