Head to Head Contrast: BetterLife Pharma (BETRF) versus The Competition

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS: BETRF) is one of 919 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BetterLife Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BetterLife Pharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A BetterLife Pharma Competitors 5374 19622 42049 810 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 97.70%. Given BetterLife Pharma’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BetterLife Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -1,217.40% BetterLife Pharma Competitors -4,238.34% -124.21% -13.80%

Volatility & Risk

BetterLife Pharma has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BetterLife Pharma’s peers have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BetterLife Pharma N/A -$27.20 million -0.21 BetterLife Pharma Competitors $1.74 billion $129.07 million 0.09

BetterLife Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BetterLife Pharma. BetterLife Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BetterLife Pharma peers beat BetterLife Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus. BetterLife Pharma Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California San Diego for preclinical behavioral pharmacology studies of TD-0148A, a lysergic acid diethylamide derivative solution. The company was formerly known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to BetterLife Pharma Inc. in December 2019. BetterLife Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

