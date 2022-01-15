Head to Head Analysis: Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

96.9% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments 3.12% 12.16% 5.35% Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Brooks Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments $454.16 million 3.56 -$8.39 million $0.34 94.09 Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.77 $110.75 million $1.49 58.77

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Veeco Instruments. Brooks Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeco Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Veeco Instruments and Brooks Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments 0 1 3 0 2.75 Brooks Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.72%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Volatility & Risk

Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Veeco Instruments on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainview, NY.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc. engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.