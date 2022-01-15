HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,635,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $257.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.59. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.90.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

