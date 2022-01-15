HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

