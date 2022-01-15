Hays (LON:HAS) Given New GBX 205 Price Target at Barclays

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.65) to GBX 205 ($2.78) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, October 11th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Hays from GBX 165 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hays has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 182 ($2.47).

HAS stock opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.15) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.94. The company has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 135.40 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.10 ($2.46).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

