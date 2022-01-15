Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.70

Hardide plc (LON:HDD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.70 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 29.25 ($0.40). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.41), with a volume of 19,026 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of £19.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.70.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

