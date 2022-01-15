Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 853 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $328.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.96.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

