Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $24.79 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $24,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $239.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

