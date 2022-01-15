Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $19.50 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.17% of Axon Enterprise worth $19,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,604,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,420,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $340,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $326,722,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.09 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average is $172.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 21,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $3,938,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 654,140 shares worth $120,058,152. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXON. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

