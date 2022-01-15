Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR opened at $607.69 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $652.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $712.87.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

