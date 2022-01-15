Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 13,278 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $21,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,814. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

