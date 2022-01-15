Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 541,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,845,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $56.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

