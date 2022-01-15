Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDY stock opened at $420.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $353.82 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.