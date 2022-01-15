Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,472,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Burlington Stores by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.55.

Shares of BURL opened at $229.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.75 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

