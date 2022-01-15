Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.82 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $59.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.