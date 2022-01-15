GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $341.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.16. GTY Technology has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GTY Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Tj Parass bought 30,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 77,462 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,363,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in GTY Technology by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,579,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GTY Technology by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 149,901 shares during the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

