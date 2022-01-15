Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the December 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,389.0 days.

Shares of GPAGF remained flat at $$13.05 during trading hours on Friday. Gruma has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Get Gruma alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPAGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gruma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.