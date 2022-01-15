Gregory Knowles Melchin Buys 3,550 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$23,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,306 shares in the company, valued at C$514,695.94.

Gregory Knowles Melchin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gregory Knowles Melchin acquired 3,550 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,880.00.

Shares of TOT stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.68. 38,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,306. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.09 and a 52 week high of C$6.74. The stock has a market cap of C$293.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.86.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$118.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.