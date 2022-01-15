Gregg A. Melnick Acquires 7,195 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) EVP Gregg A. Melnick acquired 7,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BBBY opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

