GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GP. Roth Capital cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Natixis purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter valued at $648,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter valued at $4,878,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 642.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $154.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 5.87.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

