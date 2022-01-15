Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Down 97.0% in December

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the December 15th total of 8,931,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.9 days.

Great Wall Motor stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

Several research firms have commented on GWLLF. Citigroup raised shares of Great Wall Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Great Wall Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

