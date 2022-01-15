Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 64.4% in December

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 164,292 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,690,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 299,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 109,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.17. 5,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,275. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Great Elm Group has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

