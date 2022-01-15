Graft (GRFT) Tops One Day Volume of $30,508.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Graft has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $79,697.94 and approximately $30,508.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.75 or 0.00528721 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.