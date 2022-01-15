Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at about $1,453,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

