Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. cut shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

