GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$6.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 215.66% from the company’s current price.

GOLD opened at C$1.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. GoldMining has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$297.48 million and a PE ratio of 3.31.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

