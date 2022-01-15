GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$6.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 215.66% from the company’s current price.
GOLD opened at C$1.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. GoldMining has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$297.48 million and a PE ratio of 3.31.
