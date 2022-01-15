GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($23.08) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.24) to GBX 1,555 ($21.11) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($22.13) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($19.00) to GBX 1,600 ($21.72) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.61).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,641 ($22.28) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,650.60 ($22.41). The company has a market cap of £82.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,583.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,489.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($28.03) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,889.64).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

