Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Glaukos by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 109,457 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GKOS opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.68. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

