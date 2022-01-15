Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by 0.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 3,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $919.82 million, a P/E ratio of 493.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $26.13.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

