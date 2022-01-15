Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $49,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley cut Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

