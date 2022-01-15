GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.68.

NYSE GFL opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $43.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. GFL Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after buying an additional 6,177,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,600,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 564,807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,272 shares during the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.