GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $948.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $34.13. 1,120,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,170. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

