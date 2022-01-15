Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.91. Getinge has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 11.83%.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

