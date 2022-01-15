Genus (LON:GNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4,192.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,192 ($56.90) and last traded at GBX 4,224 ($57.34), with a volume of 41255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,386 ($59.54).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,740 ($77.92) price target on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,534.29 ($75.12).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,978.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,329.26.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,496 ($61.03) per share, with a total value of £44,960 ($61,028.91).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

