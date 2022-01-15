Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.3 days.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $5.90 on Friday, reaching $344.28. 842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.68 and its 200-day moving average is $429.96. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $299.08 and a one year high of $500.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $366.37 million during the quarter.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

