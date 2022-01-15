Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after buying an additional 397,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carvana by 32.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after buying an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carvana by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,259,000 after purchasing an additional 316,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Carvana by 61,177.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 311,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,139,000 after purchasing an additional 311,395 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 2.22. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.67 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.85.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

