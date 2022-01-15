Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after purchasing an additional 795,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after buying an additional 787,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after buying an additional 299,815 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter.

STIP opened at $105.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $107.15.

