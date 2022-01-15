Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $620,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 319,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 691,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 122,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $781,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

