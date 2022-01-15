Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 41.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 117.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

