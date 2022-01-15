Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 863 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.1% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $425,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.