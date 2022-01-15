Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 498 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $76.93 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54.

