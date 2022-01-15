Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Genenta Science in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Genenta Science has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

