GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €52.00 ($59.09) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.38 ($47.02).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A opened at €42.87 ($48.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of €45.70 and a 200-day moving average of €40.90. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($54.98).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.