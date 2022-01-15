Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Trading Down 5.9%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) shares fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.13. 196,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 243,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRPHF. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$31.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

